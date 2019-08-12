Mike Posner is walking again after rattlesnake bite

View this post on Instagram

I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain. If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING. 🌳🌼🦁✨🙏🏻