Mike Posner is walking again after rattlesnake bite

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mike Posner is recovering after being bitten by a baby rattlesnake in Colorado.
Posner embarked on a cross-country walking tour on April 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, after the deaths of his father and his friend DJ Avicii. He was bitten after completing over 1,600 miles of his journey, and had to be airlifted to a Colorado hospital.
The 31-year-old said he received the anti-venom in time and expects to be able to walk again in a few weeks.
“I’m trying to remember how to walk,” Posner tells a hospital employee in the video posted to Twitter. “It doesn’t hurt as bad, I’m getting better.”
Poser had walked 16 miles that day and had planned to complete 8 more before resting. In his post, he wrote: "From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I'm on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity."
The states Posner hit according to a tour he mapped out on his site before departing are Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Kansas and Colorado. The final two states Posner planned to visit are Nevada and California. Posner said he wants to release a new song in each state he visits — he shared some song lyrics in a couple recent Instagram posts
.
The singer-songwriter said on social media that he will be continuing physical therapy to learn how to walk again, and hopes to continue his cross-country trip after he recovers. Until then, he wrote in an Instagram post that he is enjoying a bed and air-conditioning.
