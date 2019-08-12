News Hits

Monday, August 12, 2019

News Hits

Man records sheep running wild through Detroit's east side

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A man driving in Detroit over the weekend captured a sheep running wild on the city’s east side.

The driver mistook the sheep for a llama, but who can blame him? It’s not everyday that you see a sheep running free in Detroit.

“It’s a fucking llama. Where you going?” the man behind the camera said. “You been a baaaaaaaaaaaad llama.”




It's unclear how the sheep ended up near Van Dyke and Harper avenues.

With more vacant land from Detroit's population loss, sightings of wild animals have become more frequent. Other sightings include fox, turkey, pheasant, deer, and peregrine falcons.

