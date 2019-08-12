KKK application at cop's house may prompt new review of fatal shooting of Black man

click to enlarge
A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent.
A Michigan prosecutor may launch a new review of a white police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in 2009 after a framed Ku Klux Klan document
was found on display at the cop’s home.
Muskegon police officer Charles Anderson is the subject of an internal investigation after a potential homebuyer, who is Black, spotted a framed KKK application at the officer’s home. Anderson was placed on administrative leave last week.
The results of that investigation will help determine whether a closer look at the officer’s fatal shooting is warranted, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told MLive
A previous investigation cleared Anderson of wrongdoing in the 2009 shooting.
“Whether or not officer Anderson has racist tendencies or not, would that move the needle one way or another? I guess I can’t answer that question,” Hilson said. “I don’t know. I need a completed internal investigation.”
Hilson also said he would reopen the investigation if new evidence in the shooting emerges.
On Aug. 7, potential homebuyer Rob Mathis posted on Facebook that he saw Confederate flags and KKK memorabilia at Anderson’s home.
“Certainly, I would say the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office does not tolerate either racist conduct or behavior,” Hilson said. “We will never tolerate it.”
