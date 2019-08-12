News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 12, 2019

News Hits

KKK application at cop's house may prompt new review of fatal shooting of Black man

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent. - VIA ROB MATHIS' FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Via Rob Mathis' Facebook page
  • A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent.

A Michigan prosecutor may launch a new review of a white police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in 2009 after a framed Ku Klux Klan document was found on display at the cop’s home.

Muskegon police officer Charles Anderson is the subject of an internal investigation after a potential homebuyer, who is Black, spotted a framed KKK application at the officer’s home. Anderson was placed on administrative leave last week.

The results of that investigation will help determine whether a closer look at the officer’s fatal shooting is warranted, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told MLive.



A previous investigation cleared Anderson of wrongdoing in the 2009 shooting.

“Whether or not officer Anderson has racist tendencies or not, would that move the needle one way or another? I guess I can’t answer that question,” Hilson said. “I don’t know. I need a completed internal investigation.”

Hilson also said he would reopen the investigation if new evidence in the shooting emerges.

On Aug. 7, potential homebuyer Rob Mathis posted on Facebook that he saw Confederate flags and KKK memorabilia at Anderson’s home.

“Certainly, I would say the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office does not tolerate either racist conduct or behavior,” Hilson said. “We will never tolerate it.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Vacant house where suspected Detroit serial killer lived and murdered is open for more predators Read More

  2. Should I forgive my boyfriend for secretly taking his condom off during sex? Read More

  3. For Trump’s supporters, admitting his racism would mean admitting an uncomfortable truth Read More

  4. The mass shooting in Detroit on Tuesday you probably didn't hear about Read More

  5. Michael Moore-backed doc 'Planet of the Humans' explores alternative energy's shortcomings Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...