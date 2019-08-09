Weird, cops keep getting caught doing racist shit in private

click to enlarge
A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent.
"Some of those who work forces are the same who burn crosses," Rage Against the Machine famously said on its searing 1991 debut single "Killing in the Name," and many cops have pretty much been doing a terrible job of refuting that accusation ever since.
A Michigan cop is now being investigated after a framed Ku Klux Klan application form was found displayed in his house while a Black man and his family were inside on a real estate walk-through.
The Black man, Rob Mathis, took to social media to share his disgust in a viral Facebook post
on Wednesday, adding that the house also had multiple Confederate flags on display.
"I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities," he wrote.
"To the officer, I know who you are and I will be looking at resources to expose your prejudice," he added. "As for now pictures speak 1000 words."
The officer, who was later identified as 48-year-old Charles Anderson of the Muskegon Police Department, had been previously cleared of fatally shooting 23-year-old Julius Johnson, a Black man, following a 2009 traffic stop. At the time Muskegon County Prosecutor Tony Tague ruled the shooting was in self-defense, with Anderson testifying that Johnson had beat him with his own baton during a struggle.
Eric Hood, the president of the Muskegon County chapter of the NAACP, has called for a comprehensive look at Anderson’s dealings with people of color, telling WOOD-TV
, "We want a thorough investigation to be sure that when he goes out there and puts on that uniform and performs his duties as an officer that he’s being fair and impartial."
The City of Muskegon released a statement saying Anderson has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. Both Anderson and his wife have declined comment to other outlets, saying they have been told to stay silent during the investigation.
It's the latest headline about law enforcement officers getting caught doing racist shit while off the clock. In July, Citylab
published The Plain View Project
, which uncovered more than 5,000 racist and sexist Facebook posts and comments made by members of law enforcement. That same month, ProPublica
published posts from a secret Facebook group
for border patrol agents, where agents joked about the deaths of migrants and posted sexist memes about Latina lawmakers.
As a direct result of The Plain View Project, the Philadelphia Police Department announced it would fire 13 officers
following an investigation. Later in July, two Louisiana police officers were fired
for a Facebook post that suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.
