Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Detroit is 10th least friendly city for pets, study says

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge CHENDONGSHAN / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Chendongshan / Shutterstock


After being named America’s most stressed city by WalletHub, Detroit recently garnered a new accolade from the personal finance website: the 10th least friendly city for pets.


Ouch.


The study looked at 24 key metrics — including veterinarians, animal shelters, and dog parks per capita — to determine the creature friendliness of 100 different cities. WalletHub also looked at qualitative factors when making its rankings, such as walkability.


Detroit ranked particularly low in pet businesses per capita and dog-friendly restaurants per capita — coming in at 95th for both — as well as veterinarians per capita, in which the city came in at 94th. On the flip side, Detroit was the 28th best city for animal walking, meaning it is in the top third of major cities, so cheers to that.


