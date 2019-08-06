News Hits

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Oakland University warns about banned student who may have access to weapons

Posted By and on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge Alexander Walker, 25, is missing. - OAKLAND UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Oakland University Police Department
  • Alexander Walker, 25, is missing.

Oakland University Police are warning the public about a potentially dangerous former student who was banned from campus and may have access to weapons.

The police department issued a missing/endangered person advisory for 25-year-old Alexander Walker, who was last seen on the University’s East Campus in Rochester Hills on Saturday.

According to a news release, Walker’s family said he may be suffering from mental health issues and "may be a threat to himself or others." The family also says he may have access to weapons.



Police advised the public to avoid Walker and to call campus safety at (248) 370-3331 immediately.

A university spokesman declined to say why Walker was banned from campus.

Walker is described as a 5-foot-11-inch white man, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is known to frequently wear a gray suit with a tie, as well as sunglasses at all hours of the day and night. He also is known to frequently carry a backpack.

According to authorities, Walker is homeless and does not have access to a vehicle.

