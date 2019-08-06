DPD debunks rumors of active shooters in Detroit

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit police have debunked rumors regarding active shooters that are circulating on social media.In a Facebook post, the department posted screenshots of a viral post that claimed that there are several active shooters in the Detroit area, including Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids.The rumors come just days after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, adding to widespread panic.The original post claimed that several active shooters were “breaking into businesses” and “knocking on doors just waiting to hear noise or a light to turn on to start shooting.”"The Detroit Police Department is aware of false allegations posted on social media (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) regarding an Active Shooter in the City of Detroit and other locations," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "These allegations are false.""During a time where the [country] is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible," the department continued. "It’s important that accurate information is given to prevent fear. If you did not hear it from the Detroit Police Department, it is not true."