News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

News Hits

DPD debunks rumors of active shooters in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Detroit police have debunked rumors regarding active shooters that are circulating on social media.

In a Facebook post, the department posted screenshots of a viral post that claimed that there are several active shooters in the Detroit area, including Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids.

The rumors come just days after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, adding to widespread panic.



The original post claimed that several active shooters were “breaking into businesses” and “knocking on doors just waiting to hear noise or a light to turn on to start shooting.”

"The Detroit Police Department is aware of false allegations posted on social media (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) regarding an Active Shooter in the City of Detroit and other locations," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "These allegations are false."

"During a time where the [country] is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible," the department continued. "It’s important that accurate information is given to prevent fear. If you did not hear it from the Detroit Police Department, it is not true."


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 3 Michigan communities to decide if they want recreational marijuana businesses Read More

  2. Democrat set to replace L. Brooks Patterson unless infighting breaks out Read More

  3. Wayne State loses public records lawsuit over Flint water crisis documents Read More

  4. R.I.P. L. Brooks Patterson, a racist Read More

  5. DTE wants more of your money — again — even though its rate hikes are among largest in US Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...