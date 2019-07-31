New American restaurant and Nain Rouge Brewery coming to Cass Corridor

click to enlarge
A new restaurant and brewery with a “deliciously Detroit vibe” is planned for Detroit’s Cass Corridor.
Smith and Co. will feature new American cuisine with locally sourced ingredients when it opens inside a renovated 102-year-old building at 664 Selden St. between Second and Third avenues. A few months after its planned September opening, the adjacent Nain Rouge Brewery will launch with a patio and courtyard that it'll share with Smith and Co.
The menu will feature entrees like empanadas del Miton with Corridor sausage, salsa verde marmalade, mojo de ago, gochugaru, pickled shallot, and fried coriander seed; lamb shoulder chapati with feta, cucumber salad, white bean purée, pickled peppers, and McClure’s pickles; a corned beef sandwich with Dexter rye bread, Detroit corned beef, house-made sauerkraut, and Mrs. Dog’s Mustard; and soy smoked chicken with Otto’s Michigan chicken, Ssamjang, black garlic, pickled shallot and Fresno pepper, lotus crisps, and a wasabi pea tile. The drink menu will include craft beers from Nain Rouge Brewery and other small Michigan brewers.
The restaurant, which is named after the building’s former occupant, Smith Welding Supply & Equipment Company, will be sleekly refurbished with wood, bricks, metal, and concrete. It includes a dining area that can seat up to 160 people and a concrete bar with space for 19 people.
Volume One Design Studio, an international architectural and urban design firm, “created an atmosphere that encompasses the natural beauty of the Michigan outdoors with a mix of urban elements,” according to the restaurant’s news release.
The head chef, Greg Antioho, comes from Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery in Ann Arbor.
The restaurant was developed by Jon Carlson, Greg Lobdell, and Chet Czaplicka.
Smith & Co. will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The restaurant plans to hire 75 employees. For more information on applying, visit the restaurant's website
.
