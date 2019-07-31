News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

News Hits

A stretch of M-10 officially honors slain WSU officer Sgt. Collin Rose

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge Sgt. Collin Rose. - PHOTOS COURTESY OF WSU POLICE
  • Photos courtesy of WSU Police
  • Sgt. Collin Rose.


Sgt. Collin Rose, a Wayne State Police K-9 officer who was fatally shot in 2016 while responding to a call close to campus, has been officially honored with a sign.

A stretch of M-10 in Wayne County has now been designated “Sgt. Collin Rose Memorial Highway” in remembrance of Rose, who died at age 29. The sign was officially erected on Monday, months after then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill into law in late December.


click to enlarge A memorial for Sgt. Collin Rose where he was shot and killed. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • A memorial for Sgt. Collin Rose where he was shot and killed.


The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation has been active in fundraising and helping other K-9 departments across the country with monetary contributions for new equipment and training.


In October, the organization will host the 3rd annual Collin Rose 2K9 Memorial Run & 5K. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Eastside Racing Company website.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bernie Sanders and Cardi B met at a Detroit nail salon, we don't know what's happening Read More

  2. Marianne Williamson casts a spell on America, denounces Trump's ‘dark psychic force’ Read More

  3. Rep. Tlaib introduces bill to ban facial recognition technology from public housing Read More

  4. Detroit’s facial recognition surveillance technology provokes backlash, proposed bans Read More

  5. Roseville park says it was vandalized after telling a group to take their bounce house down Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...