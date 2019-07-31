A stretch of M-10 officially honors slain WSU officer Sgt. Collin Rose

click to enlarge Photos courtesy of WSU Police

Sgt. Collin Rose.



Sgt. Collin Rose, a Wayne State Police K-9 officer who was fatally shot in 2016 while responding to a call close to campus, has been officially honored with a sign.



A stretch of M-10 in Wayne County has now been designated “Sgt. Collin Rose Memorial Highway” in remembrance of Rose, who died at age 29. The sign was officially erected on Monday, months after then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill into law in late December.





click to enlarge Steve Neavling

A memorial for Sgt. Collin Rose where he was shot and killed.



The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation has been active in fundraising and helping other K-9 departments across the country with monetary contributions for new equipment and training.