Roseville park says it was vandalized after telling a group to take their bounce house down

A group of people put up a bounce house in a Roseville park and were forced to take it down because they did not have a permit to rent the pavilion space, according to MLive.



The people who put up the bounce house at Veterans Memorial Park in Roseville on Sunday have not been identified by authorities because the pavilion wasn’t rented and the group was there without a permit.



On the Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority Facebook page, the park implies the group of people who put up the bounce house were the ones who spread glue and garbage across the pavilion.





The recreation authority posted a photo of the messy pavilion and reminded residents that prior approval of bounce houses are required at the park.

“When we remove the inflatables, we ask that you do not spread glue and garbage throughout the pavilion as retaliation. This ignorant act has placed yet another burden on the taxpayers of Eastpointe and Roseville,” the Facebook post reads.







