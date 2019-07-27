Bill introduced to name Detroit post office after Queen of Soul

click to enlarge Shutterstock



Michigan congresswoman Brenda Lawrence presented a bill on Friday to rename a Detroit post office after the late Aretha Franklin.

The post office is located at 12711 E. Jefferson Ave., and it's official name would become the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.”

“It's my pleasure to honor this mega talent and my good friend Aretha Franklin in this manner,” Lawrence said in a press release. “After renaming Chene Park to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, I felt additional accolades were necessary on the federal level to extend her legacy. This is the contribution from all of us in the Michigan Delegation to the legacy.”

At age 4, Aretha and her father moved to Detroit from Memphis, Tennessee. She began singing in the church choir at Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father the Reverend C.L. Franklin became minister. She's won more than 20 Grammy Awards and had 20 number one hits. Her success led her to become the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and in 2005 she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We just can't thank her enough for sharing that amazing voice and artistry with us all. Once again thank you to the beautiful 'Queen of Soul,'" Lawrence said, according to the press release.

