Whitmer vows to veto anti-pride flag legislation

I introduced a bill today to ensure the only flags flying above our state Capitol and other state buildings are the U.S. & state flags. I don’t want to see a war between groups about what flags are being flown on the people's buildings. I'd rather see a war on identity politics. https://t.co/6niiZiE0BT— Rep. Lynn Afendoulis (@LynnAfendoulis) July 25, 2019
My veto pen is ready 🖊 https://t.co/Z3q08NVZNB— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 26, 2019
Some gay kid somewhere in Michigan didn’t throw himself off an overpass or cut her wrists because they saw the Pride flag flying from the Romney bldg that day. This simple gesture meant more than Rep. Afendoulis will ever know.— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) July 26, 2019
