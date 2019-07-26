Whitmer vows to veto anti-pride flag legislation

click to enlarge Shutterstock

I introduced a bill today to ensure the only flags flying above our state Capitol and other state buildings are the U.S. & state flags. I don’t want to see a war between groups about what flags are being flown on the people's buildings. I'd rather see a war on identity politics. https://t.co/6niiZiE0BT — Rep. Lynn Afendoulis (@LynnAfendoulis) July 25, 2019

My veto pen is ready 🖊 https://t.co/Z3q08NVZNB — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 26, 2019

Some gay kid somewhere in Michigan didn’t throw himself off an overpass or cut her wrists because they saw the Pride flag flying from the Romney bldg that day. This simple gesture meant more than Rep. Afendoulis will ever know. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) July 26, 2019

Republican Rep. Lynn Afendoulis introduced a bill Thursday that would make it so only U.S. and state flags could fly over Michigan's Capitol and other state buildings.Th legislation comes just a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's historic decision to fly pride flags over the Romney building — where Whitmer's main office is located — for the first time."I introduced a bill today to ensure the only flags flying above our state Capitol and other state buildings are the U.S. & state flags," Afendoulis tweeted. "I don’t want to see a war between groups about what flags are being flown on the people's buildings. I'd rather see a war on identity politics."Whitmer, for her part, is not really into Afendoulis' dig at her decision to show solidarity with LGBTQ communities. "My veto pen is ready," she tweeted.Other lawmakers chimed in to show support for the flying of the pride flag on state buildings. "People who think the Pride Flag will start a war need more rainbow in their lives, not less," Sen. Jeremy Moss tweeted.What Afendoulis doesn't seem to understand or care about is this isn't simply causing "a war on identity politics" as she so flippantly stated in her tweet. The flying of the pride flag is a show of solidarity to real individuals who benefit from seeing it. It makes a difference in the lives of real people who might need it. It conveys acceptance and support in a world that often doesn't. As AG Dana Nessel so aptly stated "Some gay kid somewhere in Michigan didn’t throw himself off an overpass or cut her wrists because they saw the Pride flag flying from the Romney bldg that day. This simple gesture meant more than Rep. Afendoulis will ever know."

