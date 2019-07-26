Thousands to march for 'progressive federal agenda' in downtown Detroit's streets

click to enlarge
Rachael Warriner/Shutterstock
Progressives at a recent rally in Washington D.C.
Thousands of progressives will march in downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon to lay out a progressive federal agenda and demand action on issues like climate change, fair housing, safety in schools, health care, and immigration.
The march and block party is part of a three-day People's Convention in Detroit that's bringing together 1,600 progressive leaders, activists, and organizers from around the nation.
What does a progressive future look like? Tracey Corder, director of federal action and racial justice for the Center for Popular Democracy, says organizers are "leaning into the idea of abundance" and redirecting resources from the rich to the people.
"We have all that we need to live abundant lives — we can have a Green New Deal, we can have Medicare for All, a just immigration system, if we are able to reprioritize where we're putting our money," Corder says.
She notes that in Detroit and elsewhere, billionaires and the rich are concentrating power and wealth at the top, which leaves fewer resources and money for everyone else. Meanwhile, in the criminal justice system, for example, money is invested in policing and prisons instead of creating thriving communities with clean water, clean air to breath, secure housing for everyone, etc.
"These are things that people need, and we see a lot of these fights taking place in Detroit and across the nation," Corder says.
The weekend event, which largely takes place in the Spirit of Detroit Plaza and is organized by Detroit Action, SEIU, and the Center for Popular Democracy network, includes Saturday speeches by progressive leaders like Rashida Tlaib.
The march starts at 3:30 p.m. at One Cobo Center and ends at 5:30 p.m. with a block party in the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. Find more information at the People's Convention website
The federal agenda is as follows:
Building a People-Powered Inclusive Democracy
-Protect and expand the right to vote and participate in our democracy
-End the disenfranchisement of people impacted by the criminal legal system
-Enact public financing reforms that amplify the power of small donors and grassroots organizations and make it possible for more women and candidates of color to run and win elected office
-Create fair and representative districts
-Build a fair, diverse, and responsive federal judicial system, starting by dismantling the right-wing takeover of our federal courts
Transforming our Justice System
-Repeal and replace the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994
-Divest from systems of overpolicing, mass incarceration, and criminalization
-Invest in the health and well-being of communities harmed by systems of criminalization and incarceration
-Develop a new federal policy framework for our justice system that harnesses the experience and expertise of impacted communities
Securing Fundamental Human Rights for All
-Stop the financialization and privatization of the immigration system
-End the criminalization and incarceration of immigrants
-Pass a new DREAM Act and build a pathway to real immigration reform
Reallocating Wealth and Economic Power
-Investing in equity and repairing historic wealth stripping
-Ensure the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes
-Enact a wealth tax, close the carried interest loophole, and change the marginal tax rate
-Regulate private equity and corporate monopolies to protect workers and communities
-Tighten lobbying laws and require disclosure of dark money in elections to expose and regulate the corporations and special interests that are distorting our democracy
Protecting our Workers, Sustaining our Communities
-Raise the minimum wage to $15
-Enact paid leave for all workers and a fair workweek
-End forced arbitration and arbitrary termination for all workers
-Strengthen the freedom of workers to join a union and support all forms of worker organization
-Pass the Green New Deal to create jobs and invest in a clean energy economy
Guaranteeing Critical Social Goods
-Ensuring safe, affordable housing
-Expand tenant protections for all renters
-Regulate private equity and other corporate landlords
-Expand and invest in deeply affordable public housing
Educating for the Future
-Dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline
-Guarantee full and equitable funding for public education, including full funding for Title I and IDEA
-Expand community schools and stop the privatization of public education
Taking Back our Health Care
-Enact Medicare for All — where all means all
-Pass drug pricing reform that covers all drugs
-Pass the CARE Act and end the opioid epidemic
