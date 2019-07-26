Friday, July 26, 2019
A pack of raccoons is terrorizing Detroit's west side
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 12:26 PM
click to enlarge
A pack of raccoons has reportedly taken over an abandoned home near Detroit's Rouge Park, terrifying its neighbors.
WXYZ reports
that at least five of the critters have been spotted entering a boarded-up home at Sawyer and Parkland through its chimney.
Neighbors say the adorable-yet-dangerous trash pandas are now trying to come into their homes. One woman shared terrifying video of the little guys trying to enter her daughter's bedroom window with their grubby little paws.
The homeowner's daughter told the station that her father can't maintain the property due to his health. She also alleges someone is attracting the raccoons by leaving cat food at the park. The city told the station they ticketed the owner last month and intend to inspect the property again.
Raccoons can carry rabies and other diseases, so don't mess with them. If you or a pet come into contact with one, seek medical attention immediately.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Tags: raccoons, Detroit, west side, Rouge Park, Image