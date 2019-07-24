Email
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Detroit store clerk misidentifies potato chip thief, allegedly shoots wrong man in chest

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Shell gas station on West Warren. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Shell gas station on West Warren.

A gas station clerk in Detroit allegedly pulled a gun on a suspected potato chip thief but shot the wrong man Tuesday night.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest as he was walking out of a Shell gas station on the 17000 block of West Warren, just east of the Southfield Freeway, at about 10:35 p.m.

Detroit police said he was the wrong target.



The victim is recovering in a hospital in temporary serious condition, police said. According to authorities, the 27-year-old gas station clerk emerged from behind the counter with a handgun and opened fire on the wrong person, shooting him in the chest and shattering the front glass door.

Police arrested the clerk pending possible charges. They also arrested the suspected thief, who may have swiped several bags of chips.

