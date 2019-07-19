These 5 Michigan reps voted to impeach our racist president

click to enlarge (Photo via Flickr)

The U.S. House on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to kill an impeachment resolution brought by Rep. Al Green. The Texas Democrat introduced the resolution after Trump earlier this week told four congresswomen of color to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."The four representatives include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.Though the resolution failed by a 332-95 margin with one lawmaker voting present, the 95 figure is up by about 25 Dems from the last time anyone gauged support for impeachment. In other words, there's growing support for the idea.With Robert Mueller about to testify before Congress and new revelations that Trump was directly involved in making hush money payments to his former mistress, porn star Stormy Daniels, more Democrats could flip.The Michigan representatives who voted for impeachment include:— Democrat Debbie Dingell— Democrat Andy Levin— Democrat Rashida Tlaib— Democrat Brenda Lawrence— Democrat Dan Kildee