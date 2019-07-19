Detroit sisters who are 'polar opposites' go viral on Twitter

Two Detroit sisters went viral this week after Alexandria Bishop tweeted out some pictures with her sister, Jessica Toutant, showcasing their drastically different personal styles.
The tweet, which reads, “My sister and I are polar opposites,” shows a picture of the sisters sitting side by side. While Bishop looks rather serious rocking all black, her sister is all smiles with a head of bright rainbow-colored hair.
My sisters living room vs my living room 😂 pic.twitter.com/R1DIjUyRwL— ♝ 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩 ♝ (@aalexandriabish) July 18, 2019
The original tweet gained around 88,000 retweets and over half a million likes in just 24 hours.
