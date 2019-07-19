News Hits

Friday, July 19, 2019

News Hits

Detroit sisters who are 'polar opposites' go viral on Twitter

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 2:32 PM

Two Detroit sisters went viral this week after Alexandria Bishop tweeted out some pictures with her sister, Jessica Toutant, showcasing their drastically different personal styles.


The tweet, which reads, “My sister and I are polar opposites,” shows a picture of the sisters sitting side by side. While Bishop looks rather serious rocking all black, her sister is all smiles with a head of bright rainbow-colored hair.



Bishop also posted to Twitter some pictures of each of their homes. The pictures showed Toutant’s colorful and inviting abode, including a backyard with a rainbow-painted picket fence and a giant unicorn floatie inside an inflatable pool. While, on the other hand, beyond Bishop’s doormat reading “Go Away” is a living room decked out in a mixture of goth and geek, complete with black window curtains.

The original tweet gained around 88,000 retweets and over half a million likes in just 24 hours.


“The most surprising things go viral — I’ll never understand,” Alexandria told BuzzFeed.

