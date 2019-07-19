Email
Friday, July 19, 2019

CAIR: Muslim American couple told to 'go back to your own country' at Tim Hortons

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 11:13 AM

Alaa Kouider and Ameur Dhaimini.
  • Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)
  • Alaa Kouider and Ameur Dhaimini.

An advocacy group filed a civil rights complaint Thursday against Tim Hortons after a worker at the chain’s Ypsilanti restaurant allegedly refused to serve a Muslim American couple and demanded they “go back to your own country.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed the complaint on behalf of Alaa Kouider and Ameur Dhaimini, who are U.S. citizens living in Ann Arbor.

According to the couple, the clerk appeared to be upset by Dhaimini’s accent and Kouider’s head covering and said, “You don’t belong here.” They said they registered a complaint with Tim Hortons but never heard back.



Tim Horton’s did not immediately return a call to Metro Times for comment.

The incident comes after President Donald Trump’s racist Twitter tirade in which he said four congresswomen of color should “go back” to their countries, even though three of them were born in America. During a Trump rally Wednesday, the crowd chanted, “Send her home,” referring to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a U.S. citizen who fled violence in Somalia.

In December, three Black employees of Tim Hortons filed a federal complaint against the restaurant franchise, alleging the management used racial slurs and paid them less than minimum wage.

