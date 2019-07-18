News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News Hits

Macomb Twp.'s serial pool pooper caught

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Justice has been served in Macomb Township now that a serial pool pooper has been caught.

The community of Buckingham Woods was on edge this month after it was revealed that someone was wreaking havoc in its neighborhood pool. Due to the frequency of the bowel movements, the neighborhood association believed it was not a series of accidents, and hired a pool attendant to be on alert. They also reviewed surveillance footage for clues.

According to an update from the association's board president on the saga that was posted to the rec center's website, the pooper has been caught on video, and is banned from the pool (at least for the summer):



Quick update on the recent pool closures…

In reviewing the recorded video, we have identified the member responsible. This member will not be allowed to return to the pool for the remainder of the season. In addition, we are looking at the various options for restitution.

Well, shit.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit cops arrest police commissioner, protester at raucous public meeting Read More

  2. A police officer ran a stop sign, then arrested the guy with the right of way Read More

  3. Woodward and Jefferson may finally open up again after City Council rejects Spirit of Detroit Plaza renewal Read More

  4. Detroit's hottest restaurant is Parc Read More

  5. The Grand Prix's construction takes a lot longer than Detroit's other major events Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...