Tuesday, July 16, 2019

News Hits

Detroit's hottest restaurant is Parc

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 5:29 PM

A fire occurred at downtown Detroit's Parc, a high-end restaurant in Campus Martius, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Parc owner Zaid Elia, a piece of wood caught on fire and then went up the flue, which made the fire appear "a thousand times more dramatic" than it actually was, he says.

Elia said the flue, which is a channel in a chimney that moves flames and smoke to the outside, worked effectively and minimized damage.



"The flue did its job because it contained the fire," Elia says.

Footage shows flames and smoke rising from the Parc, which is located near Shake Shack, Texas de Brazil, and the Meridian Health Plan building.

No one was hurt, and damage was minimal. Elia says the Parc is expected to be up and running again tomorrow.


