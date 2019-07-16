Detroit's hottest restaurant is Parc

@ParcDetroit caught fire as I was leaving work. Sad to see but fire department arrived to the scene. @FOX2News @detroitnews @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/hp5NPCVpJt — Rachael Backer (@rachaelmbacker) July 16, 2019

A fire occurred at downtown Detroit's Parc, a high-end restaurant in Campus Martius, Tuesday afternoon.According to Parc owner Zaid Elia, a piece of wood caught on fire and then went up the flue, which made the fire appear "a thousand times more dramatic" than it actually was, he says.Elia said the flue, which is a channel in a chimney that moves flames and smoke to the outside, worked effectively and minimized damage."The flue did its job because it contained the fire," Elia says.Footage shows flames and smoke rising from the Parc, which is located near Shake Shack, Texas de Brazil, and the Meridian Health Plan building.No one was hurt, and damage was minimal. Elia says the Parc is expected to be up and running again tomorrow.

