Tuesday, July 16, 2019

A police officer ran a stop sign, then arrested the guy with the right of way

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge JACK CRONKHITE / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Jack Cronkhite / Shutterstock


A Michigan State police officer ran a red light in an unmarked SUV on the corner of Livernois Avenue and Cadet Street in southwest Detroit and, after being hit by the car with the right of way, knocked over the stop sign. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the officer then arrested the driver with the right of way.


A video from a security camera on the porch closest to the stop sign that was knocked over recorded the scene and showed that the officer — whose name has not been released — was at fault. Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.


After the collision, the officer is seen arresting 27-year-old Carlos Martinez. His mother told Fox 2 that the officer told her son he "hit a cop" and had "no rights now." She also said the Michigan State Police had his phone and license.


Martinez has not been charged and was released to a hospital for minor injuries, according to police. The officer also sustained minor injuries.

