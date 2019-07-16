7 bold rebukes of Trump's racist tirade from Michiganders

Hey @realDonaldTrump:— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 16, 2019
I'm Muslim. My parents are immigrants. I spent many of my childhood summers abroad. I eat food with names you can't pronounce. I pray like this 🤲🏽 instead of like this 🙏🏽.
And I'm more American than you will *ever* be. #MoreAmericanThanDonald
Just for the record, I’ve been told to “Go back to Africa” several times in my life. The rhetoric that Trump invoked is as American as apple pie for a lot good ole’ boys Down South.— Dawud Walid (@DawudWalid) July 15, 2019
#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll pic.twitter.com/XkAcPA3FlL— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019
I’ve been told to “go back to where you came from.” It hurts. It is an ugly and racist taunt. We must teach our children better.— Mona Hanna-Attisha (@MonaHannaA) July 14, 2019
477 days until Election Day.
He’s just like the ignorant kid in my 7th grade class who told me to “go back to Iraq” when I said something he didn’t agree with. https://t.co/8U8MqgsyRw— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) July 14, 2019
Telling a group of American women of color to go back to their country is fundamentally un-American.— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) July 14, 2019
That the President of the United States is making such comments toward sitting members of Congress is racist and hateful. https://t.co/ZWCwtJHLpt
To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb— Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.