7 bold rebukes of Trump's racist tirade from Michiganders

click to enlarge Congress, CAIR, Michigan House

From left: U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid, and Michigan House Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Hey @realDonaldTrump:



I'm Muslim. My parents are immigrants. I spent many of my childhood summers abroad. I eat food with names you can't pronounce. I pray like this 🤲🏽 instead of like this 🙏🏽.



And I'm more American than you will *ever* be. #MoreAmericanThanDonald — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 16, 2019

Just for the record, I’ve been told to “Go back to Africa” several times in my life. The rhetoric that Trump invoked is as American as apple pie for a lot good ole’ boys Down South. — Dawud Walid (@DawudWalid) July 15, 2019

#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll pic.twitter.com/XkAcPA3FlL — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

I’ve been told to “go back to where you came from.” It hurts. It is an ugly and racist taunt. We must teach our children better.



477 days until Election Day. — Mona Hanna-Attisha (@MonaHannaA) July 14, 2019

He’s just like the ignorant kid in my 7th grade class who told me to “go back to Iraq” when I said something he didn’t agree with. https://t.co/8U8MqgsyRw — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) July 14, 2019

Telling a group of American women of color to go back to their country is fundamentally un-American.



That the President of the United States is making such comments toward sitting members of Congress is racist and hateful. https://t.co/ZWCwtJHLpt — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) July 14, 2019

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

President Donald Trump's racist Twitter tirade over the weekend drew a storm of criticism from both sides of the aisle.Trump suggested four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to their own countries. One of those lawmakers is Rashida Tlaib, who was born in Detroit.Here are seven bold rebukes from Michigan activists and politicians:"I’m Muslim. My parents are immigrants," tweeted Abdul El-Sayed, progressive activist and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate. "I spent many of my childhood summers abroad. I eat food with names you can't pronounce. And I'm more American than you will *ever* be.""Just for the record, I’ve been told to 'Go back to Africa' several times in my life," tweeted Dawud Walid, executive Director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI). "The rhetoric that Trump invoked is as American as apple pie for a lot good ole’ boys Down South.""I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County," Tlaib tweeted. "Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it.""I’ve been told to 'go back to where you came from.' It hurts. It is an ugly and racist taunt. We must teach our children better," tweeted Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate whose research exposed the Flint water crisis. "477 days until Election Day.""He’s just like the ignorant kid in my 7th grade class who told me to 'go back to Iraq' when I said something he didn’t agree with." tweeted state House Rep. Mari Manoogian."Telling a group of American women of color to go back to their country is fundamentally un-American," tweeted U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin. That the President of the United States is making such comments toward sitting members of Congress is racist and hateful.""To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to 'go back' to the 'crime infested places from which they came' is racist and disgusting," tweeted U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican-turned-independent.

