Report: Detroit is most stressed city in US



Detroit is 2019’s most stressed city in America, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The D.C.-based personal finance website utilized 39 metrics — from work schedules to debt to divorce and suicide rates — to analyze the average stress levels of residents in more than 180 cities. Grand Rapids, the only other city in Michigan ranked, came in at 131.

Although some stress can be “exciting” and keep people “active and alert,” unsustainable levels are called “chronic” and can lead to lower productivity and health issues such as heart disease and depression, according to

Notably, Detroit had the highest poverty rate and percentage of adults reporting inadequate sleep. The Motor City also boasted the second-highest divorce rate, and was ranked 31st in traffic congestion and 45th in job security.

The study scored cities in four umbrella areas out of 25 possible points: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health/safety stress. Cities with lower stress had lower scores.

Detroit had the second-highest scores in family and health/safety stress. The city was third in financial stress, as well as 24th in work stress. See more in a video from WalletHub:







