Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Grosse Pointe Park reaches pact with Detroit to remove border barrier

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge AARON DOME
  • Aaron Dome

For six years, Grosse Pointe Park found different ways to block a major intersection at the border of Detroit.

First it was a large pile of snow. Then a “delayed” water main project. Then a shed. And finally a farmer’s market with giant potted plants.

Now, the two communities have reached a tentative deal to reopen Kercheval to two-way traffic by the end of the month, The Detroit News first reported.



Under the deal, both sides of the intersection would be developed with shops, offices, apartments, and streetscapes.

click to enlarge kercheval_gpp_detroit.jpg
Many Detroit and Grosse Pointe residents have criticized the blockade as an ugly symbol of intolerance and classism in a suburban community that banned African-Americans and Asians from owning property until about 60 years ago.

Grosse Pointe Park’s population is now about 10 percent Black and far less conservative.

On Monday, Grosse Pointe Park City Council approved the pact. Detroit City Council is expected to vote on it Tuesday.

Below are different blockades at the intersection over the past six years:

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

