News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

News Hits

Ford recalls about 58,000 Focus sedans over software flaw

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The Ford Motor Co. issued a recall of nearly 58,000 Focus cars to correct a powertrain software flaw that could deform the fuel tank.

The affected sedans, which were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, received an incomplete software update from a previous recall.

Ford advised customers to take their affected Focus to a dealer for a software update and new parts, if needed. The software installed in the previous recall is unable to detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve, which can cause an excessive vacuum in the fuel vapor management system. Indications of the defect include inaccurate or erratic fuel gauge displays, drivability concerns, and a potential loss of motive power.



Vehicles that have not been serviced under the previous recall are not affected but should still be taken to a dealership to receive the complete software update.

In October 2018, Ford issued the initial recall on about 1.5 million Ford Focus cars that had 2.0-Liter GDI and 2.0-Liter GDTI engines.

Although no accidents have been reported, Ford advises owners of an affected vehicle to maintain at least a half-full fuel tank until the required service has been completed.

Affected Ford Focus Vehicles include:
— Ford Focus with 2.0 Liter GDI engine built between October 7, 2010,  to July 23, 2012
— Ford Focus ST with 2.0-Liter GDTI engine built between May 3, 2012, to December 11, 2014
— Ford Focus with 2.0-Liter GDI engine built between Aug 24, 2016, to April 13, 2017.

The reference number for this recall is 19S22.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AG Nessel charges a sixth Catholic priest with criminal sexual conduct Read More

  2. Grosse Pointe Park reaches pact with Detroit to remove border barrier Read More

  3. Rep. Tlaib, state lawmakers to host town hall about auto insurance reforms Read More

  4. As some states ban kratom, Michigan considers regulating it Read More

  5. Mounting public pressure puts brakes on Detroit's facial-recognition technology Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...