Ford recalls about 58,000 Focus sedans over software flaw

The Ford Motor Co. issued a recall of nearly 58,000 Focus cars to correct a powertrain software flaw that could deform the fuel tank.The affected sedans, which were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, received an incomplete software update from a previous recall.Ford advised customers to take their affected Focus to a dealer for a software update and new parts, if needed. The software installed in the previous recall is unable to detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve, which can cause an excessive vacuum in the fuel vapor management system. Indications of the defect include inaccurate or erratic fuel gauge displays, drivability concerns, and a potential loss of motive power.Vehicles that have not been serviced under the previous recall are not affected but should still be taken to a dealership to receive the complete software update.In October 2018, Ford issued the initial recall on about 1.5 million Ford Focus cars that had 2.0-Liter GDI and 2.0-Liter GDTI engines.Although no accidents have been reported, Ford advises owners of an affected vehicle to maintain at least a half-full fuel tank until the required service has been completed.Affected Ford Focus Vehicles include:— Ford Focus with 2.0 Liter GDI engine built between October 7, 2010, to July 23, 2012— Ford Focus ST with 2.0-Liter GDTI engine built between May 3, 2012, to December 11, 2014— Ford Focus with 2.0-Liter GDI engine built between Aug 24, 2016, to April 13, 2017.The reference number for this recall is 19S22.

