Rep. Tlaib, state lawmakers to host town hall about auto insurance reforms

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is hosting a town hall on auto insurance reform Monday evening to address new state legislation aimed at reducing the rates.Tlaib also will discuss her latest efforts on the federal level to make auto insurance more equitable, partly by eliminating credit scores as a factor in rates.The progressive Democrat will be joined by state Reps. Alex Garza, LaTanya Garrett, Cynthia Johnson, and Leslie Love, as well as Patrick Cooney, assistant director of the University of Michigan Poverty Solutions' Detroit Partnership on Economic Mobility.The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Romulus High School at 9650 Wayne Rd.In late May, state lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached an agreement on a reform bill aimed at reducing insurance rates, which are higher in Michigan than any other state. The bill ended the state’s requirement that auto insurance providers guarantee unlimited medical benefits.