Sunday, July 7, 2019

Another building in Lansing tagged with anti-ICE graffiti

Posted By on Sun, Jul 7, 2019 at 9:53 AM

Michigan State Capitol. - WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Michigan State Capitol.

Someone scrawled “STOP ICE” on the 140-year-old Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing shortly after midnight on the Fourth of July.

The message came two weeks after a vandal tagged the Michigan Republican Party’s headquarters with “Fuck ICE.”

The Michigan State Police tells Metro Times its investigating the graffiti but declined to say whether the vandalism was captured on surveillance cameras.



The anti-ICE messages come amid escalating criticism of how the agency is handling an influx of undocumented immigrants. Homeland Security’s internal watchdog also discovered deplorable conditions at immigration detention facilities. They found nooses in detainee cells, inadequate medical care, unreported security incidents, moldy and dilapidated bathrooms, and rotting food.

Tensions also have been high since President Donald Trump last month pledged to round up “millions” of undocumented immigrants.


