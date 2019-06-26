Video shows 2 white Grosse Pointe girls calling each other slaves and the N-word

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Grosse Pointe South High School.

so apparently this is happening @ Grosse Pointe South High School. saying the n word like it’s their first language. black twitter y’all know what to do . pic.twitter.com/J369DpRlJn — trin. (@AdorreTrin) June 24, 2019

A video posted to Twitter reportedly shows two white Grosse Pointe South High School students calling each other slaves and the N-word, while also physically fighting each other.The video was shared to social media amid accusations that the Grosse Pointe School System board of education's decision to close Poupard Elementary school was racially biased."This has happened in our district pretty much annually in some form," school superintendent Gary Niehaus said of the video, according to The Detroit Free Press . "Different scenarios, different videos, but it's happened."The original video was posted to social media on Monday night.In other GP schools news, the NAACP is reviewing a recent decision by Grosse Pointe Public Schools' board of education to close two elementary schools, according to The Detroit News . One of the elementary schools, Poupard, is located in Harper Woods, has a majority Black student population, and is the only school in the district that has a Title I designation. The designation specifically allows the elementary school to acquire additional funding to improve the academic achievement of low-income students. A majority of students at Poupard are economically disadvantaged.Cynthia M. Douglas, president of the Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods NAACP chapter, told theshe was specifically concerned about the closure of Poupard because it offers an extensive Head Start program.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.