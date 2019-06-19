News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

News Hits

Wayne State to demolish problematic Helen L. DeRoy Apartments

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge Helen L. DeRoy Apartments at Wayne State University. - MARYAM JAYYOUSI
  • Maryam Jayyousi
  • Helen L. DeRoy Apartments at Wayne State University.

Wayne State University’s 47-year-old Helen L. DeRoy Apartments, which has long been marred with sanitation and structural issues, is set to start demolition on Thursday.

The decision comes after a 2015 condition assessment of the 15-story building, in which university officials determined that the cost of repairing the infrastructure was higher than the cost of building new apartments. For years, students had been complaining of water leaks, black mold, and even mushrooms growing out of carpets.

A few years after the apartments were built, the leaks became a problem because of a defective chemical additive used during construction, Sarabond, which was weakening the building's structure. The additive was used on 2,000 buildings before it was eventually discontinued, according to The New York Times.



According to a Wayne State University South End article, WSU chief financial officer William Decatur submitted documents to the WSU Board of Governors on Sept. 23, 2016, stating: “Within a few years after completion of construction, the facade of DeRoy Apartments began to leak at numerous locations into student living spaces. It was eventually determined that a defective chemical additive used during construction was deteriorating the modular brick panels which cover the building exterior. A settlement was reached with the manufacturer and repairs were made, but the problem of leaks has re-occurred as the building has aged.”

According to a university-wide email, the building will be demolished from the top down, and demolition is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Due to the demolition, the sidewalk and parking between Anthony Wayne Drive and DeRoy will be closed to parking and pedestrian traffic until late August. Merrick Street, directly south of DeRoy, will be closed during construction, but a pedestrian path will be available.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why more demolitions won't stop Detroit's blight Read More

  2. As Grosse Pointe weighs school closures, tensions rise in the community Read More

  3. Michigan’s unemployment rate increases for third straight month Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer declares Juneteenth Celebration Day — here's how to commemorate it Read More

  5. Belle Isle's Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory reopens on Wednesday Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...