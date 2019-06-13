Video shows neo-Nazis push woman at Detroit Pride

PostedByLee DeVito
Detroit's Police Department found itself in a PR mess over the weekend after photos and video circulated on social media showing its officers appearing to escort a group of neo-Nazis at Detroit's LGBTQ+ Pride event. The images drew swift condemnation, with people questioning why the officers would protect the hate group over the festival-goers, and Police Chief James Craig holding a press conference to explain the department was trying to prevent "a Charlottesville No. 2."
A newly posted video paints the neo-Nazis in an even worse light than before. Oddly, the video was shot by the neo-Nazis themselves, Michigan's National Socialist Movement.
The video shows the NSM screaming racist and homophobic slogans and slurs, like "white power," "if it ain't white it ain't right," "build the wall," "fuck you faggots," "fuck you nigger," and "America is for whites only, everyone else get the fuck out." At one point (3:44 in the video below) a neo-Nazi is seen violently shoving a woman to the ground. Though a police car and mounted police officer can be seen nearby, they do nothing to help her.
However, as the NSM approaches Hart Plaza, a group of police officers blocks them from crossing Jefferson Avenue to Hart Plaza, saying they're not allowed to cross.
"Why are we being discriminated against?" one of the neo-Nazis asks, seemingly without an ounce of self-awareness. "Because you are doing an illegal act. Just because you're gay doesn't give you the right to trample on our fucking rights."
Eventually, a Black officer comes to diffuse the situation. "As long as you can be civil," one of the neo-Nazis tells the officer, again without a shred of irony. "We just want to get along." (Whatever. Sure, dude.)
Eventually, the officers permit the NSM to walk down the perimeter of Hart Plaza, which is when they appeared to be escorting them.
The video is below.
