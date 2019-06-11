Fox Theatre will host second Democratic primary election debate

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Democrats running for the party's presidential nomination will participate in the second Democratic primary debate on July 30 and July 31 at the Fox Theatre, according toCNN will host the debate, though information on moderators and timings has not yet been released. NBC will host the first debate on June 26 and June 27 in Miami.“CNN is excited about airing next month’s back-to-back Democratic presidential debates from Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre,” CNN’s Mark Preston, vice president of political & special events programming, told theCandidates are required to have received donations from 65,000 donors or more, and/or to have received at least 1 percent of support in at least three polls. The deadline to meet these benchmarks is Wednesday.Currently, it is speculated that 20 or more Democrats already qualify to participate.Thirteen campaigns met the polling and donor criteria, according to: former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro of Texas; Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, and activist Marianne Williamson.An additional seven met the 1 percent polling requirement, according to: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.The rules indicate that the total amount of participants in the debate will not exceed 20, and will feature 10 candidates each night. If qualifying candidates exceeds this number, the final 20 will be determined by the donor and polling criteria, as well as by polling averages. The DNC provided a detailed breakdown of how it will select the final 20 participants here

