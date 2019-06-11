News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

News Hits

Fox Theatre will host second Democratic primary election debate

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. - LEV RADIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • lev radin / Shutterstock.com
  • Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Democrats running for the party's presidential nomination will participate in the second Democratic primary debate on July 30 and July 31 at the Fox Theatre, according to The Detroit Free Press.

CNN will host the debate, though information on moderators and timings has not yet been released. NBC will host the first debate on June 26 and June 27 in Miami.

“CNN is excited about airing next month’s back-to-back Democratic presidential debates from Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre,” CNN’s Mark Preston, vice president of political & special events programming, told the Free Press.



Candidates are required to have received donations from 65,000 donors or more, and/or to have received at least 1 percent of support in at least three polls. The deadline to meet these benchmarks is Wednesday.

Currently, it is speculated that 20 or more Democrats already qualify to participate.

Thirteen campaigns met the polling and donor criteria, according to USA Today: former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro of Texas; Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, and activist Marianne Williamson.

An additional seven met the 1 percent polling requirement, according to Politico: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

The rules indicate that the total amount of participants in the debate will not exceed 20, and will feature 10 candidates each night. If qualifying candidates exceeds this number, the final 20 will be determined by the donor and polling criteria, as well as by polling averages. The DNC provided a detailed breakdown of how it will select the final 20 participants here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police slammed for handling of neo-Nazis at Motor City Pride Read More

  2. Chief Craig defends decision not to warn public about neo-Nazis' violent plans for Detroit Read More

  3. Dan Gilbert's private security force votes to strike for $15 per hour wages Read More

  4. US Attorney: Michigan is the nation's most corrupt state Read More

  5. Chief Craig: Neo-Nazis 'wanted a Charlottesville No. 2' in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...