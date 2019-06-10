Suspect linked to three deaths in potential serial killer case, Detroit police chief says

click to enlarge DPD Facebook page

Chief James Craig addresses the media.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig reported on Monday that the person now in custody in the case of a suspected serial killer and rapist is believed to be connected to several recent deaths of women in Detroit.The suspect in question — 34-year-old Deangelo Martin — was arrested on Friday after being named a person of interest in the case. He is also suspected in two additional cases where the victims survived. DNA evidence links Martin to several of the cases, according to 7 Action News In addition to being linked to the recent deaths, on Monday Martin was charged with the alleged sexual assault and stabbing of a woman in May. Another alleged victim survived a crime on June 3, 7 Action News reported.According to Craig, the body of the first victim, 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, was found near Coventry Street and East State Fair Avenue after an incident that took place on March 19. The body of Travesene Ellis, the second victim, was found on May 24 on Linnhurst Street near Gratiot Avenue. A third victim’s decomposing body was found in early June, in a home in the area of Mack Avenue and Mount Elliott Street.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.