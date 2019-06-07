News Hits

Friday, June 7, 2019

GM to begin testing puncture-proof, airless tires in Michigan this year

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEVE FECHT COURTESY OF GENERAL MOTORS
  • Photo by Steve Fecht courtesy of General Motors


In the near future, airless tires could be the replacement to traditional tires by way of a new partnership between General Motors and Michelin. The purpose of the new tire, dubbed the Uptis Prototype, or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System,” is to stop the risk of flat tires and blowouts.


GM says that their tire innovation will be better for the environment because it uses less raw materials, and that it will help tires last longer.


The tire is “a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners,” said Steve Kiefer, GM’s senior vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, according to a GM press release.


The Uptis tire could possibly be available for purchase by 2024, but GM will start testing the tire on public roads here in Michigan later this year, on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolts.

