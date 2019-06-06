Thursday, June 6, 2019
Most Michigan voters oppose a GOP plan to ban a common abortion procedure
By Steve Neavling
on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 12:12 PM
Wikimedia Creative Commons
Michigan State Capitol.
A majority of Michigan voters are against a Republican proposal to restrict abortions in the state, according to a new Glengariff Group poll
The survey of 600 likely voters found that 58 percent are opposed to a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. It’s a common procedure that was used in 1,777 abortions in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those polled, 31 percent supported the procedure, and 12 percent were undecided.
The state House and Senate voted along party lines last month to prohibit the procedure, which involves a physician dilating a woman’s cervix and then extracting the fetus from the uterus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the bills if they advance.
