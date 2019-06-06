News Hits

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Controversial Republican John James is running for something again

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge Ted Nugent and John James. - JOHN JAMES FOR U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN
  • John James for U.S. Senate Campaign
  • Ted Nugent and John James.


John James is giving another shot at running for U.S. Senate.

James, a conservative from Farmington Hills, was previously defeated by Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow for a U.S. Senate seat in November 2018, by a margin of 6.54 percent.

Related Debbie Stabenow defeats controversial Republican John James
Debbie Stabenow defeats controversial Republican John James
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
For a number of reasons, James seemed to be a magnet for controversies during his campaign for Stabenow’s seat, not least of which because his campaign commercial prominently featured a swastika. The TV ad, titled “Ready to Serve,” featured a shot of a hallway where a swastika was affixed to a bulletin board. While James said it was an accident, it’s no secret that many Republicans have become increasingly accepting of white nationalists and Neo-Nazis. 
Related Michigan GOP Senate ad features a swastika for some reason
Michigan GOP Senate ad features a swastika for some reason
By Lee DeVito
News Hits
The Black Republican also, oddly, accepted campaign donations from a PAC linked to white supremacists. The U.S. Immigration Reform PAC’s founder, Mary Lou Tanton, has worked with the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an organization identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. One of the group’s main goals is limiting "immigration mostly to northern Europeans," according to the SPLC.
Related Black Republican John James took campaign cash from white supremacists
Black Republican John James took campaign cash from white supremacists
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
Mary Lou Tanton is also married to John Tanton, who was identified as a right-wing extremist by the SPLC. In 1986, Tanton was quoted as saying, "As whites see their power and control over their lives declining, will they simply go quietly into the night? Or will there be an explosion?"



Following James’ loss in the initial Senate race against Stabenow, James was considered for U.N. ambassador after Nikki Haley resigned. James had no apparent diplomatic experience and was eventually passed over for that role. Instead, Trump nominated State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert for the post, who shortly after withdrew herself from consideration.
Related Trump considering controversial Republican John James for UN ambassador
Trump considering controversial Republican John James for UN ambassador
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
Trump again considered James for the U.N. ambassador role in 2019,  according to The Detroit News — but the president ultimately selected Kelly Knight Craft, ambassador to Canada, for the role.

