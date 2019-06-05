Detroit officials raise rainbow flag over Spirit Plaza in honor of Pride Month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the City of Detroit



The City of Detroit held the annual flag-raising ceremony for LGBTQ Pride Month in Spirit Plaza on Wednesday, June 5. The ceremony was led by Police Chief James Craig.

The flag will fly high above Spirit Plaza throughout the month of June, which is nationally recognized as LGBTQ Pride Month since 2009, and before that as Gay & Lesbian Pride Month since 1999. The flag-raising is the first event in a series of efforts during Pride Month to commemorate the experiences, struggles, and societal contributions of the LGBTQ community.

“We are proud to be building a diverse city that includes our LGBT residents and celebrates the contributions they make to our city every day,” Mayor Duggan said.

The Motor City Pride Festival, which will be held on June 8 and June 9, celebrates Detroit’s progressive steps toward equality in recent years, such as the Detroit Police Department’s LGBT Liaison in 2014.

“There is more work to do, but I am proud to celebrate our history and our progress during Pride Month, and I am eager to continue this progress in the years to come,” said Charity Dean, director of Detroit’s Office of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity said.

Motor City Pride, Michigan’s largest pride event, will be held Saturday, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, from noon to 7 p.m. at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit with a $5 cover charge for attendees ages 13 and over. The festival will include a parade starting Sunday at noon, as well as performances all weekend long across the festival’s four stages.

