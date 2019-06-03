News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

News Hits

Proposal would cut parking tickets in half for Detroiters, but not for suburbanites

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Detroiters may soon get a break on the city’s steep parking ticket fines — but the reduction won’t apply to suburban residents.

Detroit City Council is holding a public hearing on June 24 to gather input on a proposal to reduce the $45 tickets by half for Detroit residents who pay for the violation within five days. Suburbanites would still pay $45 for parking violations.

The idea is to lower the burden on a city with the highest unemployment rate in the nation.



"It continues to be a barrier for Detroit residents, especially low-income residents needing to come downtown and transact business and partake in activities," Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield told The Detroit News. "This will provide some relief."

But some experts question whether the city is legally permitted to create different parking ticket fines based on residence.

Gerald Fisher, an emeritus professor with Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School, cautions that “you can’t treat outsiders and insiders differently on public streets.”

Mayor Mike Duggan supports the proposal.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia said the city’s law department has no qualms with the ordinance.

"Council members will need to evaluate the risk of equal protection — and other potential challenges — when considering the matter," Garcia told The Detroit News in a statement.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Mayor Bing blasts Duggan, billionaires on Leduff's podcast Read More

  2. 'Massive loopholes': No guaranteed savings, redlining continues in new auto insurance law Read More

  3. Elizabeth Warren, Jay Inslee will visit Detroit on Tuesday as part of 2020 presidential runs Read More

  4. Trump has become normal Read More

  5. Detroit students kick off Pride Month with Coming Out Wall at Affirmations Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...