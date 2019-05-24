click to enlarge
Delta Airlines took a much-deserved PR pummeling
earlier this month when it put up condescending posters suggesting that employees should spend their money on video games, beer, and sports instead of union dues.
Shortly after that mess, two unions filed a complaint
with the National Mediation Board, Huffington Post
reports. The unions allege, among other things, that Delta violated labor law by “disciplining and firing union activists,” “destroying union campaign materials,” and “coercing employees” to vote against the union.
The unions also submitted sworn declarations from baggage handlers and flight attendants that “document a clear pattern of interference with employees’ rights throughout the Delta nationwide network.”
Detroit's Metro Airport is a Delta hub, so there's a good chance you're considering Delta flights if you want to fly. Fortunately, there are alternatives, and UA Local Union 393 put them in a handy chart that can be easily referenced while shopping for flights.
It should be noted that this isn't a call to boycott non-unionized businesses — the labor movement is weak, non-unionized companies are everywhere, and Metro Times
is among them. But some will take their business elsewhere when a corporation engages in shady, condescending, contemptible tactics once their employees decide it's time to form a union.
