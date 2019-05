Detroit cop among family members accused of Mother's Day dine and dash

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

A Detroit cop is facing charges after prosecutors said she was among a family of 10 adults and a handful of children who dined and dashed during a Mother’s Day dinner at a Japanese Steakhouse in Warren.The family racked up a $530 bill and then walked out of Sagano Japanese Steakhouse without paying, Fox 2 first reported "We don't get this very often,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “I can't remember the last time we had a dine and dash and I certainly can't [remember] one that was $500.”Since 2016, at least 66 Detroit cops have been charged with crimes. Charges against officers range from assault to accepting bribes. In March, a 29-year-old probationary officer was arrested for allegedly selling drugs and threatening people. That same month, Detroit Officer Dewayne Jones was found guilty of assault and battery after viciously beating a mentally ill, naked woman in a hospital.