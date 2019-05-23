Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Detroit cop among family members accused of Mother's Day dine and dash

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

A Detroit cop is facing charges after prosecutors said she was among a family of 10 adults and a handful of children who dined and dashed during a Mother’s Day dinner at a Japanese Steakhouse in Warren.

The family racked up a $530 bill and then walked out of Sagano Japanese Steakhouse without paying, Fox 2 first reported.

"We don't get this very often,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “I can't remember the last time we had a dine and dash and I certainly can't [remember] one that was $500.”



Since 2016, at least 66 Detroit cops have been charged with crimes. Charges against officers range from assault to accepting bribes. In March, a 29-year-old probationary officer was arrested for allegedly selling drugs and threatening people. That same month, Detroit Officer Dewayne Jones was found guilty of assault and battery after viciously beating a mentally ill, naked woman in a hospital.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Whitmer, Republicans reach 'historic' deal to reduce auto insurance rates Read More

  2. Warren Mayor Fouts' deposition about racial slurs could harm city in discrimination case Read More

  3. Surprised? Gentrification pioneer Will Leather Goods closes in Cass Corridor Read More

  4. AG Dana Nessel charges 5 alleged pedophile Catholic priests Read More

  5. Delta is union busting — try flying with these unionized carriers instead Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...