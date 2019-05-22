Another Detroit charter school closes because of financial problems

click to enlarge
Yet another charter school is closing in Detroit because of financial problems, forcing parents to find a new school for their children.
Southwest Detroit Community School announced it was closing during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, Chalkbeat Detroit reports
.
Since opening six years ago, the school has struggled with finances, poor academic performance, and retaining teachers and principals.
Southwest Detroit Community School has pledged to stay open until the end of the school year, as well as to help find a new school for its 347 students.
Numerous charter schools have opened in Detroit in the past few years. Many of them hire uncertified teachers and act more like businesses than schools.
In September 2018, the Detroit Delta Preparatory Academy for Social Justice, a charter school, closed less than a month
into the school year.
In August 2016, a charter school on Detroit’s west side, University YES Academy, closed its high school just two weeks
before the first day of class. The academy came under fire in 2015 for taking extraordinary measures to prevent teachers from unionizing.
A Detroit Free Press
investigation found that taxpayers are on the hook
for nearly $1 billion a year to fund charter schools.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.