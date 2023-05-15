Your guide to Movement Festival 2023 after parties and pre-parties

click to enlarge Jacob Mulka A scene from Movement Festival 2022.

Movement Festival is about to descend on Detroit’s Hart Plaza Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, but we all know the real partying goes down after hours. If you want the magic of Techno Christmas to keep going, check out these Movement after parties and pre-parties around Detroit. We’ve included official and unofficial ones, so get ready to watch the walls sweat. A few have sold out already so if you’re interested, you’d better snag a ticket quickly.

Friday, May 26

DJ Harvey: Official Movement opening party with a five-hour set by DJ Harvey and support from Peter Croce at Spot Lite.

$45; doors at 8 p.m.; 21 and up; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; seetickets.us

Meta Ta Physika: Acidpimp, Centrific, Craig Gonzalez, Dustin Zahn, Matrixxman, Overland, Rebecca Goldberg, Sandrien, Uun, and Wata Igarashi at City Club.

$50 in advance, $60 at the door; 9 p.m.-6 a.m.; 18 and up; Leland City Club, 400 Bagley St., Detroit; ra.co.

HUCHE Mad Hat Movement Madness: LGBT+-centric party featuring exclusively women DJs and local fashion vendors HUCHE, PlantMilkMarket, Evolved Tufting, and Not Sorry Goods. Tiptonaires, Planet Kaia, and Stardust Sounds are DJing and JARS Cannabis will be sponsoring a giveaway for VIP Movement tickets.

$10; 6-11 p.m.; Extra Crispy Studios, 4859 Michigan Ave., Detroit; ra.co.

100% Live Techno/Opening Party: No DJs, just live musicians and “heavily reinforced sound” with Vril, Lady Starlight, Axkan, JX-216, Monix, Amnesiac Host, Coarses, and Post Modern Sleaze. The venue will be emailed to ticket holders by 6 p.m. on May 26.

Tickets start at $57.15; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.; 18 and up; ra.co.

Saturday, May 27

Detroit Love: Back-to-back set between Carl Craig and Moodymann, plus Andres, Dames Brown, Mirko Loko, Moritz Von Oswald, and DJ Rimarkable.

Tickets start at $40; doors at 11 p.m.; 21 and up; The Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; ticketweb.com.

Re/Form: Los Angeles-based electronic festival Re/Form returns to Detroit during Movement weekend with Anetha, Colin Benders, David Castellani, Etapp, Kyle, ØTTA, Perc, Randomer, Rubidium, Speedy J, and Stephen Disario at Bert’s Warehouse.

$55; doors at 11 p.m.; 21 and up; Bert’s Warehouse Theatre, 2739 Russell St., Detroit; ra.co.

Return to the Source: Four parties packed into the entire weekend at the Tangent Gallery from Saturday night until Tuesday morning. It starts Saturday with the Tresor 313 party with DJ Stingray 313, Claude Young, Erika x Marco Shuttle, and Daniel Bell. There’s also an outdoor area with a food truck and harm reduction zone.

Tickets are $175 for a weekend pass, individual dates from $25; Saturday from 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m.; Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; ra.co.

Maceo Plex and Ida Engberg: Paxahau presents Maceo Plex, Ida Engberg, and Ataxia at Leland City Club.

Tickets start at $45; doors at 11 p.m.; 21 and up; Leland City Club, 400 Bagley St., Detroit; seetickets.us.

Mau5trap presents Testpilot: Testpilot, Onyvaa, and Henry Brooks at the Masonic Temple Fountain Ballroom.

Tickets start at $40; doors at 11 p.m.; 18 and up; Masonic Temple Fountain Ballroom, 500 Temple St., Detroit; axs.com.

Louie Vega Expansions in the DET: Louie Vega, Derrick Carter, Daphni, Recloose, Meftah, and Ladylike at Spot Lite.

Tickets start at $45; doors at 11 p.m., 21 and up; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; seetickets.us.

Sunday, May 28

Kevin Saunderson at the Magic Stick: Kevin Saunderson with the Saunderson Brothers, Sam Divine, Melé, and HoneyLuv.

Tickets start at $30; doors at 11 p.m.; 21 and up; Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; ticketweb.com.

Green Velvet La La Land: Green Velvet, DJ Minx, and Seth Troxler at the Masonic Temple Foundation Ballroom.

Tickets start at $40; doors at 11 p.m.; 18 and up; Masonic Temple Fountain Ballroom, 500 Temple St., Detroit; axs.com.

Obscure presents Suara Night at Bleu Detroit: Cera Khin, Coyu, Lowki, The Advent, Cinna, NEKTER, and Submerge.

$40; 9 p.m.-4 a.m.; 18 and up; Bleu, 1540 Woodward Ave., Detroit, ra.co.

Into The Woods x Interference at El Club: 2Lanes, Black Rave Culture, CCL b2b Objekt, Maheras, Mesmé, Nick Dagher, and Young Muscle.

$32.50; doors at 9 p.m.; 21 and up; El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; dice.fm.

Punky Jown 2 Ricardo Villalobos b2b Zip: Ricardo Villalobos b2b Zip, Shaun Reeves b2b Ryan Crosson, Andrea Ghita b2b Aboudi Issa, plus Cassy, and Loren.

$50; doors at 10 p.m.; 21 and up; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; seetickets.us.

Monday, May 29

DJ Minx presents House Your Life: Official Movement closing party at Spot Lite with a triple back-to-back set between Carl Craig, DJ Minx, and Kevin Saunderson, plus sets by Beige, Byron the Aquarius, Charlie Soul Clap, and Paranoid London.

$50; doors at 10 p.m.; 21 and up; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; seetickets.us.

Stacey Pullen Invites: Stacey Pullen, Hector, and Ryan Dahl at Greektown’s Exodus Rooftop Lounge.

Tickets start at $30; doors at 10 p.m.; 21 and up; Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St. Detroit, seetickets.us.

Big Pink Presents Habstrakt: Habstrakt, ??????, Metawav, QURL, and Cheska. Food trucks on-site.

Tickets start at $34; doors at 11p.m.; 21 and up; Big Pink, ​​6440 Wight St., Detroit; ra.co.

Off The Grid presents John Summit b2b Dom Dolla: John Summit back-to-back with Dom Dolla, plus Rebūke and Dantiez.

$50; doors at 10 p.m.; 18 and up; Masonic Temple Fountain Ballroom, 500 Temple St., Detroit; axs.com.

Repopulate Mars: Lee Foss, Deeper Purpose, Gene Farris, Lee Curtiss, Max Styler, SHAFIR, and VNSSA at the Magic Stick.

Tickets start at $40; doors at 10 p.m.; 21 and up; The Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com.

Anthology 2023: 999999999, B2 (1), Dax J, Juana, Lokier, Surprise Guest, Alejandro Franco, Annika Wolfe, Damon Bradley, Remy Marc, Secus, Stacy Christine, Whipnotiq (2), and a surprise guest. Visuals by James Lost.

$60; doors at 11 p.m.; 21 and up; Leland City Club, 400 Bagley St., Detroit; ra.co.

