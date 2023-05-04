You can score $25 ‘all-in’ tickets to metro Detroit’s hottest concerts

The annual ‘Concert Week’ promotion includes big shows by Anita Baker, Taking Back Sunday, the Beach Boys, and more

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 8:56 am

click to enlarge Detroit’s Anita Baker performing in 2019. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Detroit’s Anita Baker performing in 2019.

For just $25, you can get a ticket to some of this summer’s biggest concerts, including acts like Anita Baker, Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys, Duran Duran, the All American Rejects, LL Cool J, Santana, and more.

Live Nation announced the return of their “Concert Week” promotion, which offers fans discounted tickets to select shows at more than 140 concerts at arenas, amphitheaters, theaters, and clubs in metro Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The limited-time ticket offer runs from May 10-16. Throughout the week, fans can browse participating events at livenation.com/concertweek and click on the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.”

Ticket presales will be available for Verizon and Rakuten members starting on Tuesday, May 9. Hilton Honors loyalty members can also use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows.

The Concert Week “all-in” tickets include all fees in the $25 cost, though taxes will be added at checkout. The tickets are available while supplies last.

The full list of participating Concert Week shows is below:

Pine Knob (metro Detroit)

6/2 Dierks Bentley

6/14 Matchbox Twenty

6/18 Weezer & Modest Mouse

6/25 TLC & Shaggy

6/29 Santana

7/2 Anita Baker

7/6 Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13 Bret Michaels

7/19 Big Time Rush

7/22 Barenaked Ladies

7/26 Avenged Sevenfold

8/2 Gov’t Mule

8/4 Culture Club

8/5 Kidz Bop

8/6 Mudvayne

8/9 Godsmack and Staind

8/12 Steve Miller Band

8/14 Ghost

8/16 5 Seconds of Summer

8/23 The Offspring

8/26 Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30 Foreigner

9/1 Disturbed

9/2 Beck & Phoenix

9/3 Pentatonix

9/5 Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12 Shinedown

9/22 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23 RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Little Caesars Arena (metro Detroit)

6/14 Bryan Adams

7/17 Alicia Keys

8/18 LL Cool J

9/16 Duran Duran

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (metro Detroit)

6/2 Louis Tomilnson

6/10 Cody Jinks

6/16 Young The Giant

6/21 3 Doors Down

6/23 Don Toliver

6/24 Counting Crows

7/7 Yungblud

7/18 Sad Summer Festival

7/28 Clutch

7/29 Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6 Rick Springfield

8/10 Darius Rucker

8/11 Ted Nugent

8/17 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19 Goo Goo Dolls

8/20 Jimmy Eat World

8/22 All American Rejects

9/17 Babymetal

10/1 Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (metro Detroit)

6/9 Dermot Kennedy

6/18 Charlie Puth

6/22 Lyle Lovett

6/24 Buddy Guy

6/28 Elvis Costello

7/6 The Music Of Def Leppard with the DSO

7/9 Tori Amos

7/14 Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29 Jason Mraz

8/20 The Beach Boys

Fox Theatre (metro Detroit)

5/21 Seal

5/28 Logic

Fillmore Detroit (metro Detroit)

5/21 The Gilmour Project

5/28 Bullet For My Valentine

6/5 The Sisters of Mercy

6/7 $not

6/8 Rival Sons

6/9 Two Friends

6/13 T-Pain

6/16 The Struts

6/18 Larry June

6/24 Descendents & Circle Jerks

6/28 Rebelution

8/2 The Flaming Lips

8/5 Mt. Joy

9/15 Mr. Bungle

9/16 Flogging Molly

9/19 Nothing But Thieves

9/22 All Time Low

10/12 Jimmy Carr

10/20 Stavros Halkias

Shelter (metro Detroit)

5/16 Olivia Jean

5/21 BlueBucksClan

6/4 AB-Soul

6/16 Spitalfield

6/18 Attack Attack!

8/2 Giant Rooks

8/8 Havok & Toxic Holocaust

9/2 The Nude Party

9/27 Tom The Mail Man

10/1 Casey

Saint Andrew’s Hall (metro Detroit)

5/12 Gimme Gimme Disco

5/13 Emo Night Brooklyn

5/19 Spencer Crandall

5/20 Creed Bratton

5/26 The Blue Stones

6/2 Valley

6/15 Big Wreck

6/17 Palace

6/20 Tarja

6/22 Sloan

6/25 Anees

7/6 We Are The Union

7/9 Less Than Jake

8/5 The Drums

10/2 Matt and Kim

Fisher Theatre (metro Detroit)

5/18 Billy Porter

Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids)

5/16 Breaking Benjamin

6/7 Big Time Rush

8/2 Incubus

GLC Live at 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids)

6/14 Fleet Foxes

6/17 Modest Mouse

6/18 The Struts

6/22 Candlebox

6/30 Postmodern Jukebox 1

7/30 Death Grips

8/22 WASP

8/25 Alter Bridge

9/17 Bastille

9/20 Babymetal

10/21 Stavros Halkias

Elevation (Grand Rapids)

5/15 Stryper

5/18 Senses Fail

5/23 Creed Bratton

11/17 Taproot

Intersection (Grand Rapids)

5/20 Andrew McMahon

10/17 Owl City

Stache (Grand Rapids)

6/2 Oceano

9/1 The Nude Party

9/30 Casey

This article was updated to include even more participating venues.

This article was updated to include even more participating venues.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

