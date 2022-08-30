Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend

Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge Detroit rapper Gmac Cash. - Austin Evans Eighmey
Austin Evans Eighmey
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash.

Labor Day weekend is unofficial last weekend outside as fall starts to peek around the corner.

The Henny & Hamburgers: A Food Festival with a Music Twist  is back in Detroit during Labor Day weekend to send summer off with a bang.

We can’t say how much Henny will actually be there, but we can say that there will be food vendors and food trucks on site selling their specialties, including hamburgers.

While food and drinks might be the epicenter of this event, that’s not all that Henny & Hamburgers has to offer. The festival will feature live performances from artists including Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, Big Jungle, Lil Tito, and Gmac Cash (who currently has the internet going crazy over his rap about the Belle Isle giant slide).

Henny & Hamburgers will be from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4., at Big Daddy Games, 21901 Kelly Rd., Eastpointe. Tickets start at $19.99 and are available at hennyandhamburgers.com.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
