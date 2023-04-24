Willie Nelson announces Pine Knob concert

click to enlarge Shutterstock Willie Nelson performing in 2014.

Country music icon Willie Nelson announced a fall leg to his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour, including a Friday, Sept. 22 concert at Pine Knob.

The dates are part of Nelson’s largest-ever Outlaw tour, a celebration of the year of the singer-songwriter’s 90th birthday, which is April 29.

The Pine Knob date is also set to include performances by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at 313presents.com, livenation.com, and ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages with preferred seating and exclusive festival merchandise are also available, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 until 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m.

