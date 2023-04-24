Willie Nelson announces Pine Knob concert

The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour also includes Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, the String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Willie Nelson performing in 2014. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Willie Nelson performing in 2014.

Country music icon Willie Nelson announced a fall leg to his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour, including a Friday, Sept. 22 concert at Pine Knob.

The dates are part of Nelson’s largest-ever Outlaw tour, a celebration of the year of the singer-songwriter’s 90th birthday, which is April 29.

The Pine Knob date is also set to include performances by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at 313presents.com, livenation.com, and ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages with preferred seating and exclusive festival merchandise are also available, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 until 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m.

Event Details

Willie Nelson’s 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour

Fri., Sept. 22, 4 p.m.

Buy Tickets

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS]

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS]
42 slides
Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS] Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS] Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS] Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS] Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS] Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green bring country music star power to Detroit [PHOTOS]
Click to View 42 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lizzo sweeps Detroit Music Awards

By Randiah Camille Green

Blame it on her juice.

Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane to perform at 50th anniversary of hip-hop gig in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Slick Rick at Out4Fame Festival in 2016.

Husband-and-wife music duo the War and Treaty captures live energy on ‘Lover’s Game’

By Aaron Irons, Last Word Features

Tanya and Michael Trotter perform as the War and Treaty.

Erykah Badu’s ‘Unfollow Me’ tour is coming to Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Erykah Badu and yasiin bey will stop at Little Caesars Arena on July 2.

Also in Music

Lizzo sweeps Detroit Music Awards

By Randiah Camille Green

Blame it on her juice.

Supercoolwicked’s off-grid performance rocks the Charles H. Wright for Earth Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Supercoolwicked wants to be “beautiful but deadly like a thunderstorm.”

Husband-and-wife music duo the War and Treaty captures live energy on ‘Lover’s Game’

By Aaron Irons, Last Word Features

Tanya and Michael Trotter perform as the War and Treaty.

You can catch Detroit supergroup Will Sessions at Spot Lite this week

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Will Sessions.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us