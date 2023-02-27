Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

‘Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip’ hits the road this spring

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Rock ’n’ roll fans of a certain age, rejoice: stalwarts Weezer and Modest Mouse are hitting the road for a 30-date tour this spring, with a stop at metro Detroit’s Pine Knob.

The Detroit-area date is scheduled for Sunday, June 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Weezer is touring in support of SZNZ, a series of season-themed EPs, while Portland-based Modest Mouse released its seventh studio album The Golden Casket in 2021.

Upcoming Los Angeles-based indie band Momma is slated to open the show.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
