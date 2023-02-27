Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

click to enlarge Shutterstock Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Rock ’n’ roll fans of a certain age, rejoice: stalwarts Weezer and Modest Mouse are hitting the road for a 30-date tour this spring, with a stop at metro Detroit’s Pine Knob.

The Detroit-area date is scheduled for Sunday, June 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Weezer is touring in support of SZNZ, a series of season-themed EPs, while Portland-based Modest Mouse released its seventh studio album The Golden Casket in 2021.

Upcoming Los Angeles-based indie band Momma is slated to open the show.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter