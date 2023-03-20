Watch: Detroit singer Apropos covers Audioslave on WDET

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Apropos.

Apropos channels Chris Cornell: Like many of us, I’m on my phone way too much. Most of the time I find myself scrolling, flicking through the same photos and refreshing my apps hoping that something new has come up. But every once in a while, you see something that stops you in your tracks, something that you compulsively rewatch to the point where you lose track of time, yet it doesn’t feel like a waste of time. In fact, it gets better with every revisit. That is how I felt when I saw a post that Apropos did on his Instagram the other day. He has been dropping snippets of his recent visit with WDET’s Culture Shift, and the clip in particular was one where he covers “Like a Stone” by Audioslave. There are some uncanny similarities in how Apropos channels Chris Cornell’s original performance, but as always Apropos brings a pure, evocative energy that is uniquely his own. You can check out the timestamped clip via YouTube (it’s at the 20:29 mark), but the whole session is definitely worth a watch as well. —Broccoli

Detroit welcomes Baltimore music pioneer: While Detroit’s ghettotech music was taking shape in the early ’90s, similar underground offshoot movements were happening in East Coast cities like Baltimore and Newark. Heavily influenced by the late-’80s success of 2 Live Crew’s raunchy lyrical stylings, Baltimore Club music pumped up the tempo of hip-hop breakbeats and injected a healthy amount of hand claps and repeated vocal samples. The result is a fresh, fast, wholly unique genre of dance music, and DJ Technics is one of its longest-serving DJs. This B’more pioneer will be welcomed in Detroit this week at the first installment of DJ and producer dream beach’s event Sleep Olympics’ at its new home at Marble Bar on Friday, March 24. With incredible local support from some Local Buzz faves (AK, Beige, Deon Jamar), this is the spot to let your freak flag fly this weekend. Tickets available via Resident Advisor, or when doors open at 9 p.m. —Joe

Nuxx Vomica touches down at UFO Factory: It feels like there has been a resurgence in the energy around Detroit’s goth/industrial / EBM scene lately, and one example of that is the upcoming visit from NYC’s Nuxx Vomica at UFO Factory on Thursday, March 23. Presented by Sore in a Masterpiece, a local show promoter and screen printer, the show will also feature Clock Serum from Massachusetts along with local mainstays Comfort Cure and EXT EST, plus DJ sets from Textbeak and Noelle Solringen. If you’re looking for something dark and vibey on a Thursday evening, there’s no better place to be. For fans of Something Cold, Goth Night at City Club, and the upcoming Fixation showcase at Small’s (more to come on that soon). —Broccoli

Punk trio announces new album: Local skittery punk band XV is releasing its new LP On The Creekbeds On The Thrones on April 7. Its 2019 self-titled debut record was met with wide acclaim thanks to the group’s improvisational and experimental approach: the band’s songs have the foundational elements of classic punk — driving basslines and drums with minimal guitar melodies — mixed with lo-fi, noisy vocals and injections of free jazz. The first taste of the new album “Funkyconomy” is streaming now via XV’s Bandcamp page, and the rest of the album will be available on the April 7 release date. It was recorded and mixed by DIY luminary Fred Thomas, a longtime collaborator of XV’s member’s individual projects as well. The vinyl version is available to pre-order now from Ginkgo Records, also via Bandcamp, and will likely be available in the usual local spots like Hello Records and Peoples Records. If you like what you hear, grab a copy close to the release date, as we anticipate they may be snatched up quickly. The band is also planning a release show on April 22 at Detroit’s Spread Art, playing alongside Idle Ray (another Fred Thomas project) and DJ Kevin Boyer (of Tyvek fame). —Joe

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter