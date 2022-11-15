Tiny Jag drops new EP, and other local music news

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Tiny Jag.

Welcome to a new column about Detroit’s music scene. Got a tip? Hit us up at [email protected]!

Tiny Jag releases new EP: Detroit’s resident alt-pop baddie Tiny Jag has released seven new songs on her new EP WANE, released in partnership with the Assemble Sound collective. Jag gives her fans multiple flows for any mood, with each song fitting in anthemic lines that you’ll find yourself repeating after just a few listens. Strong rock-rap hooks executive produced by Kaleb Waterman, with additional production from the Assemble’s in-house roster, are the cherry on top and give the entire EP a grunge vibe without sounding stale. If you’re a fan on the no-fucks-given mentality of Rico Nasty, the maximalist pop aesthetic of MIA, or Maya Angelou references, Tiny Jag is serving all that and more. Let WANE be the soundtrack to your next Hot Girl Walk™ (or smoke session, since winter is coming).

Jon Dixon drops vocal-driven EP: As the bandleader and keyboardist for the ever-evolving Timeline (the Underground Resistance live band), and also training under Detroit’s “Godfather of Jazz” Marcus Belgrave, Jon Dixon pushes the “hi tech jazz” sound forward in a way only he can. With his newest EP Vocal Sessions Vol. 1, featuring smooth vocals from deep house stalwart L’Renee and local songwriter Kenny Watson, Dixon reaches new heights. It’s jazz-house of the highest order, with the signature keyboard lines he’s known for, plus remixes for listeners who want to go even deeper. Recently, Dixon has become well-established in the local record bins with his own label 4evr 4wrd, not to mention an extended set at Charivari this past summer, and most recently a feature on Theo Parrish’s already legendary DJ-Kicks compilation. With all this momentum, it will be interesting to hear what future vocal sessions come out of the Jon Dixon camp.

Interdimensional Transmissions teams up with Paxahau at Tangent Gallery: It’s a bit surprising that Paxahau, the organization that runs Movement electronic music festival, and Interdimensional Transmissions, one of the leading names in the psychedelic reaches of dance music, have never officially collaborated before. If you’ve ever been to IT’s No Way Back party, it is by far one of the best after-parties during Movement weekend, and we can only hope to have such high standards for the upcoming show at Tangent Gallery on Nov. 26. The lineup features some heavy-hitters such as DJ Stingray and Kevin Saunderson, but perhaps the most impressive part of the lineup is the up-and-coming talent, including AK, Ke Thu, Father Dukes, and Fusegrade, just to name a few. Really though, everyone on the lineup is worth a mention, and with three stages of music going all night long, this could be one of the biggest dance music events of this year.

Danny Brown’s Bruiser Thanksgiving returns: If you’re familiar with Detroit’s art-rap antihero Danny Brown, it’s pretty safe to say that he seems like the type of guy that can throw a great party, despite his relatively recent self-described “uncle phase” characterized by more traditional hairstyles and his signature front tooth being fixed. Brown is back to host the ninth year of Bruiser Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Russell Industrial Center. The lineup has yet to be announced, but with past performers including Lil B, Joey Bada$$, JPEGMAFIA, Zack Fox, Sada Baby, and more, the surprise will almost surely be worth the wait. Expect a mini-festival of sorts, curated by an artist who has carved his own lane locally and internationally through avant-garde rap, the Bruiser imprint, and his countless other ventures and interests. Danny Brown’s sets are always a riotous time for longtime fans and newcomers alike, so expect the chaotic energy that you've come to know and love to be front and center at this annual homage to his hometown.

