The Supersuckers to play three gigs in metro Detroit next week, including a free acoustic set

The band will play shows in Ann Arbor, Royal Oak, and Hamtramck

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge The Supersuckers. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Supersuckers.

The ’90s rock ’n’ roll band the Supersuckers are playing a veritable mini-tour in metro Detroit next week with three back-t0-back gigs, including a free acoustic performance at a Royal Oak music store.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the band will open for like-minded partiers Detroit’s Electric Six at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig (208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com). Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20. Ages 18 and up are welcome.

Then the band will perform a stripped-down set at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at Guitar Hi-Fi (607 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-808-6769; guitarhifi.com). According to a flier, the band will play “covers, requests, and classics.” The store says it will also have exclusive merch and ticket giveaways available.

And on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the band will play at Small’s (10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com) with special guests Bill Kozy's Rising Force and Dirty Copper. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 advance, $16 day of show.

The Supersuckers formed in Tucson, Arizona, in 1988, and released a string of records on Sub Pop. Bassist and singer Eddie Spaghetti is the only consistent member of the band, which is now a trio rounded out by guitarist Marty Chandler and drummer Captain Von Streicher.

The band is touring in support of 2020’s Play That Rock N’ Roll, which AllMusic called “set of anthems celebrating hard partying, casual sex, foolish behavior, and loud, guitar-based” music.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito
