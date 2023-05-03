The Spinners inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the White Stripes snubbed

The R&B vocal group joins 2023 inductees like Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, and Link Wray

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge The Spinners in 1965. From left to right: Billy Henderson, Edgar Edwards, Bobby Smith, Henry Fambrough, and Pervis Jackson. - Public domain, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Public domain, Wikimedia Creative Commons
The Spinners in 1965. From left to right: Billy Henderson, Edgar Edwards, Bobby Smith, Henry Fambrough, and Pervis Jackson.

Congratulations to the Spinners, the Detroit-area R&B vocal group that was among more than a dozen acts inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining the likes of other artists like Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, and Link Wray.

The Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2023 inductees on Wednesday morning.

The one-time Motown act formed in Ferndale in the 1950s. But the group really took off once signing to Atlantic, becoming one of the biggest soul groups of the 1970s with Billboard-charting hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “One of a Kind (Love Affair),” “Ghetto Child,” and a collaboration with Dionne Warwick, “Then Came You.”

The group was previously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Another Detroit act that was nominated this year was the White Stripes, the band that made Jack White a star. It was the first year the rock ’n’ roll band formed in Detroit in 1997 was eligible for nomination, but the group was not inducted. (Hey, at least rock fans got to relitigate Meg White’s drumming, though.)

Last year, classic rock band the MC5 was also snubbed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while rapper Eminem was inducted.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated during a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in New York City.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
