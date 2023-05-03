The Spinners inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the White Stripes snubbed

Congratulations to the Spinners, the Detroit-area R&B vocal group that was among more than a dozen acts inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining the likes of other artists like Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, and Link Wray.

The Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2023 inductees on Wednesday morning.

The one-time Motown act formed in Ferndale in the 1950s. But the group really took off once signing to Atlantic, becoming one of the biggest soul groups of the 1970s with Billboard-charting hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “One of a Kind (Love Affair),” “Ghetto Child,” and a collaboration with Dionne Warwick, “Then Came You.”

The group was previously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Another Detroit act that was nominated this year was the White Stripes, the band that made Jack White a star. It was the first year the rock ’n’ roll band formed in Detroit in 1997 was eligible for nomination, but the group was not inducted. (Hey, at least rock fans got to relitigate Meg White’s drumming, though.)

Last year, classic rock band the MC5 was also snubbed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while rapper Eminem was inducted.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated during a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in New York City.

