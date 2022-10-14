Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert with Marvin Winans at the city’s Perfecting Church

The event is part of the DSO’s mission to be ‘the most accessible orchestra on the planet’

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge The Detroit Symphony Orchestra. - Courtesy of the DSO
Courtesy of the DSO
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Through its “Detroit Neighborhood Initiative,” the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is taking its show out of Orchestra Hall and into the community, with a new concert announced at the city’s Perfecting Church.

The event — which features the church’s founder and pastor (and Grammy Award-winning gospel vocalist) Marvin Winans and the Perfected Praise Choir, led by DSO assistant conductor Na’Zir McFadden — is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will feature the music of Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, and Holland-Dozier-Holland.

“It’s an honor to bring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Marvin Winans, and the Perfecting Praise Choir together in a celebration of the brilliant Gospel and Classical musical traditions in Detroit,” DSO director of social innovation Karisa Antonio said in a statement. “The last several years have been a difficult time filled with the loss of life, time, and connection. With this concert, we hope to represent hope, joy, and resilience, and unite in celebration of all the things that bring meaning to our lives.”

click to enlarge Marvin Winans. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Marvin Winans.

The family-friendly event is open to the public, part of the DSO’s mission to be “the most accessible orchestra on the planet.” Before the event starts, the DSO will also offer free music education activities for students of all ages through its Detroit Harmony initiative, which “aims to put an instrument in the hand of every K-12 student in the city of Detroit who wants to learn to play.”

Marvin Winans is a member of Detroit’s renowned Winans family of gospel singers and is also known for appearing in Tyler Perry’s films and TV work.

Event starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Perfecting Church; 7616 Nevada Ave., Detroit; 313.365.3787; perfectingchurch.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
